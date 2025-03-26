CM Launches Women Police Squad
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a landmark initiative to protect women and children by establishing a Women Police Squad in major markets across the province.
The squad has officially begun patrolling to ensure a safe shopping environment for women.
On the CM’s directive, the Women Police Squad will patrol markets during peak hours on foot, bicycles, and motorbikes, actively preventing harassment and monitoring anti-social activities. The squad will also play a crucial role in curbing incidents of mobile snatching, wallet thefts, and robberies, particularly during the Eid shopping rush.
Patrolling has already commenced in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Burewala, Vehari, Khanewal, and other cities. Additionally, a special Dolphin Police Squad has been deployed in Lahore, with a Quick Response Cycle Squad stationed at 65 major commercial centers, including DHA Raya Club, Ichhra, Anarkali, and Liberty Market.
The Dolphin Force bicycle squad and PRU squad will provide additional patrolling support.
More than 4,000 police personnel will be on special squad duty across Lahore, with Dolphin Police patrolling after Iftar until market closures. The first Women Police Squad in Okara has also been mobilized, with police constables patrolling crowded markets on foot, bicycles, and motorcycles.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the protection of women and children is a shared responsibility of both the government and society.
Women have widely welcomed the initiative, expressing a greater sense of security and confidence while shopping in busy markets. Many have praised the move, stating that it is now easier to report harassment to women police personnel, making public spaces safer and more accessible.
Recent Stories
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF, China university to fortify academia , research ties6 minutes ago
-
CM launches Women Police Squad6 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to get their cattle vaccinated against FMD16 minutes ago
-
People warned against aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid16 minutes ago
-
First time date palms cultivation starts in Karak16 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in rival groups clash16 minutes ago
-
Citizens seek action against encroachment16 minutes ago
-
Laptop distribution ceremony held at Sargodha University26 minutes ago
-
Seminar on potential role of AI in academia held at IUB26 minutes ago
-
PM hails successful IMF staff level agreement for new $1.3bl arrangement26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Darul Atfaal, gives eid gifts36 minutes ago
-
Planting trees a noble charity: MPA36 minutes ago