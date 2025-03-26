Open Menu

CM Launches Women Police Squad

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

CM launches Women Police Squad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a landmark initiative to protect women and children by establishing a Women Police Squad in major markets across the province.

The squad has officially begun patrolling to ensure a safe shopping environment for women.

On the CM’s directive, the Women Police Squad will patrol markets during peak hours on foot, bicycles, and motorbikes, actively preventing harassment and monitoring anti-social activities. The squad will also play a crucial role in curbing incidents of mobile snatching, wallet thefts, and robberies, particularly during the Eid shopping rush.

Patrolling has already commenced in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Burewala, Vehari, Khanewal, and other cities. Additionally, a special Dolphin Police Squad has been deployed in Lahore, with a Quick Response Cycle Squad stationed at 65 major commercial centers, including DHA Raya Club, Ichhra, Anarkali, and Liberty Market.

The Dolphin Force bicycle squad and PRU squad will provide additional patrolling support.

More than 4,000 police personnel will be on special squad duty across Lahore, with Dolphin Police patrolling after Iftar until market closures. The first Women Police Squad in Okara has also been mobilized, with police constables patrolling crowded markets on foot, bicycles, and motorcycles.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the protection of women and children is a shared responsibility of both the government and society.

Women have widely welcomed the initiative, expressing a greater sense of security and confidence while shopping in busy markets. Many have praised the move, stating that it is now easier to report harassment to women police personnel, making public spaces safer and more accessible.

Recent Stories

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

21 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

36 minutes ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

51 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

1 hour ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

2 hours ago
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

2 hours ago
 FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

3 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan