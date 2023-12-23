Open Menu

CM Lays Foundation Of Karimabad Underpass

December 23, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd), Maqbool Baqar performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the underpass being constructed at Karimabad.

The Karimabad underpass is being constructed for Rs1.

35 million, its length is 1080 meters and its width is 6.1 meters. The project would be completed within 24 months.

The underpass project has been launched by KDA. The CM directed DG KDA to keep monitoring its quality and progress so that the project could be completed on time. The chief minister said that the project would help to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

