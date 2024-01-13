CM lays foundation of Punjab Bar Council building

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the new building of Punjab Bar Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the new building of Punjab Bar Council.

On Mohsin Naqvi's arrival at the Punjab Bar Council, lawyers warmly welcomed him and presented him with flowers. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Punjab Bar Council and handed over a grant check for Rs50 million to the bar council.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was briefed about the new building.

He said that lawyers are an important part of society and close to his heart. "Solving the problems of the lawyers community is one of our priorities," he added.

Former Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon, Federal Minister Nazir Tarar, Punjab Bar Council President, Asif Shahzad, Advocate General Punjab, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Basharatullah Khan, Secretary Law, Secretary Public Prosecution and other officials of the Punjab Bar Council were also present on this occasion.