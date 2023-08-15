LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid foundation stone for the installation of Pakistan's largest and tallest national flag here at Liberty Chowk on Monday.

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary of Communications and Works briefed the CM about the project.

Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the government would not allocate any public funds for this endeavor. Instead, the project would be supported by private sector investments. The ambitious venture aims to match the splendor of the iconic Burj Khalifa, with the national flag being illuminated by captivating laser lights.

With utmost priority on security, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured that stringent safety measures, aligned with international standards, would be observed during the installation of the national flag.

The event was also attended by distinguished officials including the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, DGPR, DG PHA, Deputy Commissioner, and other notable figures.

Talking to the media after laying the foundation stone at Liberty Chowk, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared August 14 as a day of collective jubilation. The impending towering flag at Liberty Chowk is poised to evoke a sense of national pride across Pakistan. Remarkably, the Liberty Chowk flag project would be entirely financed by private participation, without burdening government exchequer. The majestic flag poised to grace Lahore's skyline is expected to captivate and unite people.

Reiterating the sanctity of Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified that only rallies featuring the national flag would be permitted. The installation process of the tallest flag would meticulously consider security and technical aspects, upholding the integrity of the occasion.