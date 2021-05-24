CM lays foundation stone of 3 development projects in Narowal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday laid foundation stone of three development projects under the second phase of 'Naya Pakistan Manzalian Asan' Program at Narowal.

According to a handout issued here, 17 kilometres long roads would be constructed with Rs 230 million, a 5.25 kilometres long link road from Sharif Chowk to Madina Chowk via Shahpur would be built with an amount of 67 million rupees, a 6.5 kilometres long road from Ghummarwala to Lasser Kalan would be built with an amount of 91 million rupees and 5.12 kilometres long Rabia Morr to Jamwal road would be built with an amount of 72 million rupees, the chief minister said and added this would facilitate the local people.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also inspected corona vaccination centre at DHQ Hospital Narowal and spoke to the visitors and appreciated the work done by the health workers.

The CM said five corona vaccination centres had been set up in Narowal.

Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, PTI ticket holder Abrarul Haq and others were present.

Later CM Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to district jail Narowal and inspected various barracks.

He inquired the prisoners about the standard of facilities and directed the authorities concerned to further improve the arrangements.