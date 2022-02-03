UrduPoint.com

CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 08:51 PM

CM lays foundation stone of development projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 21 projects worth billions of rupees at Shah Sulaiman Stadium in Taunsa Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 21 projects worth billions of rupees at Shah Sulaiman Stadium in Taunsa Sharif.

CM Usman Buzdar inaugurated seven schemes worth Rs1.84 billion for Taunsa Sharif including the Parks and Horticulture Authority Taunsa project, said a handout issued here.

He also inaugurated the up-gradation of Government Girls High school Taunsa at a cost Rs.90 million, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Taunsa uplifting at cost of Rs.47.2 million.

He also inaugurated the project of upgrading Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taunsa at amount of Rs.842.5 million and inaugurated City Traffic Police Driving School in Taunsa.

He inaugurated the project for the construction and repair of a 14 km long road from Mangrotha to Basti Buzdar with an amount of Rs 20 million.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also laid the foundation stone of 14 public projects worth billions of rupees for Taunsa Sharif including the University of Taunsa project at a cost of Rs 2.75 billion, park and public place project at a cost of Rs.50 million and laid the foundation stone of Satellite / Filter Clinic at Chah Zanbowala costing Rs.15 million.

Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the e-library project in Taunsa with a cost of Rs.

36.2 million, 12 Union Councils' Schools Upgradation Plan with Rs.100 million and laid the foundation stone of a plan to protect government property including Taunsa City from floodwater with a cost Rs.871.8 million.

He also laid the foundation stone for a clean water supply scheme in 13 union councils.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the project for the construction of the Pile Foundation Bridge at Jarh Leghari on the Indus River costing Rs.65 million.

CM Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the project for the construction and expansion of Mangrotha West to Basti Bangar Road at a cost Rs.48 million whereas Rs 260 million will be spent on the construction and repair of paved roads in 8 union councils.

He laid the foundation stone of the bridge and 4 km road project at Sanghar Nullah. The bridge and 4 km road project will cost Rs.676.8 million.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of a 20 km road from Taunsa to Gulki with Rs.890 million.

He also laid foundation stone of the pile foundation bridge project at Sanghar Nullah Basti Mandrani.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar handed over the keys of Rescue 1122 ambulance for Taunsa city to the Divisional Emergency Officer.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Water Road Traffic Sanghar Rescue 1122 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Awareness seminar held at Government College Unive ..

Awareness seminar held at Government College University

2 minutes ago
 Tax reforms crucial for economic development: Dr A ..

Tax reforms crucial for economic development: Dr Arif Alvi

2 minutes ago
 China Supports Russia's Position on Indivisibility ..

China Supports Russia's Position on Indivisibility of Security - Foreign Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 IOC Representatives to Meet With Tennis Star Peng ..

IOC Representatives to Meet With Tennis Star Peng Shuai in Beijing - IOC Preside ..

4 minutes ago
 RT France Says Investigation by French Watchdog Wa ..

RT France Says Investigation by French Watchdog Was Planned, Linked to Ban in Ge ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia, China Against Confrontation in Asia-Pacifi ..

Russia, China Against Confrontation in Asia-Pacific in Alliances - Beijing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>