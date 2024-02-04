CM lays foundation stone of first double story underpass in Garden Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the first unique mega project of its kind at Barkat Market near Garden Town and announced naming the double-storey underpass project as ‘Rustam Zaman The Great Gamma Crossing’.

He said that the double-storey underpass would be the first underpass of its kind in Pakistan. It is the best way to pay a tribute to the national hero world champion Gamma Pehlawan. The underpass from the level 1 will go from the Barkat market up to the Canal Road and this underpass will be 700 metres long. The level 2 underpass will be 1.4 km long and will go from the Jinnah Hospital up to the Barkat market. One U- turn will be built at Bhekewal Mor and another U-turn will he built at the Canal Road. It is heartening that the CBD team of Punjab for the first time is constructing dual underpasses simultaneously. The traffic problems will be resolved with the completion of this project.

The CM apprised that the traffic going towards Barkat Market, Canal Road, Jinnah Hospital and Iqbal Town will be benefited. Nespak team also deserves a lot of appreciation who have prepared a beautiful design. Although the completion time of this project has been set for six months, hopefully the project will be completed before the stipulated timeline. “I want this project to be completed within 3-4 months so that the people can be greatly benefited from the fruits of this mega project,” he said. CM highlighted that petrol and time will be saved with the elimination of traffic flow obstacles on the completion of this project.

Nasir Bholo of Rustam Zaman The Great Gamma Pehlawan adorned the traditional turban of Punjab to CM Mohsin Naqvi. CEO CBD Imran Amin gave a briefing about the project.

Work on dozens of projects is ongoing. “I am going to Faisalabad today where numerous projects will be inaugurated and will visit Bahawalpur later”. Many completed projects have also to be inaugurated over their. Today, first biogas plant of Pakistan is going to be inaugurated in Lahore. A natural fertiliser can be acquired from the biogas plants and will bring improvement in the environment condition. This will be one of the biggest biogas plants of Pakistan. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Punjab will make a great progress. “Our motivation is to work day and night so that equal progress can be made in other cities including Lahore. We got all the development projects completed in every city by setting a target across Punjab,” he said.

To a question, he said that meetings with regard to elections is held on a daily basis and the latest situation is reviewed as well. Wherever ballot papers have been provided, Elite Force security has been deployed over there as well. CCTV cameras are being installed at the sensitive polling stations.

To another query, he said SL-3 project will be opened for traffic in coming 4-5 days. Gujranwala Express Way will be opened for traffic in coming 1 or 2 days. Saggian Bridge will be opened for traffic on 7th February. All the major work has been completed and work on the side roads is ongoing. No compromise will be made on maintaining law and order. No leniency will be meted out to those elements who are found involved in doing firing. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and concerned officials were also present on the occasion. Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, CEO CBD Imran Amin and Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Ali Randhwa also addressed the ceremony.