CM Lays Foundation Stone Of First Double Story Underpass In Garden Town
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the first unique mega project of its kind at Barkat Market near Garden Town and announced naming the double-storey underpass project as ‘Rustam Zaman The Great Gamma Crossing’.
He said that the double-storey underpass would be the first underpass of its kind in Pakistan. It is the best way to pay a tribute to the national hero world champion Gamma Pehlawan. The underpass from the level 1 will go from the Barkat market up to the Canal Road and this underpass will be 700 metres long. The level 2 underpass will be 1.4 km long and will go from the Jinnah Hospital up to the Barkat market. One U- turn will be built at Bhekewal Mor and another U-turn will he built at the Canal Road. It is heartening that the CBD team of Punjab for the first time is constructing dual underpasses simultaneously. The traffic problems will be resolved with the completion of this project.
The CM apprised that the traffic going towards Barkat Market, Canal Road, Jinnah Hospital and Iqbal Town will be benefited. Nespak team also deserves a lot of appreciation who have prepared a beautiful design. Although the completion time of this project has been set for six months, hopefully the project will be completed before the stipulated timeline. “I want this project to be completed within 3-4 months so that the people can be greatly benefited from the fruits of this mega project,” he said. CM highlighted that petrol and time will be saved with the elimination of traffic flow obstacles on the completion of this project.
Nasir Bholo of Rustam Zaman The Great Gamma Pehlawan adorned the traditional turban of Punjab to CM Mohsin Naqvi. CEO CBD Imran Amin gave a briefing about the project.
Talking to the media, he said the labs of government hospitals would be far better than any private labs.
Work on dozens of projects is ongoing. “I am going to Faisalabad today where numerous projects will be inaugurated and will visit Bahawalpur later”. Many completed projects have also to be inaugurated over their. Today, first biogas plant of Pakistan is going to be inaugurated in Lahore. A natural fertiliser can be acquired from the biogas plants and will bring improvement in the environment condition. This will be one of the biggest biogas plants of Pakistan. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Punjab will make a great progress. “Our motivation is to work day and night so that equal progress can be made in other cities including Lahore. We got all the development projects completed in every city by setting a target across Punjab,” he said.
To a question, he said that meetings with regard to elections is held on a daily basis and the latest situation is reviewed as well. Wherever ballot papers have been provided, Elite Force security has been deployed over there as well. CCTV cameras are being installed at the sensitive polling stations.
To another query, he said SL-3 project will be opened for traffic in coming 4-5 days. Gujranwala Express Way will be opened for traffic in coming 1 or 2 days. Saggian Bridge will be opened for traffic on 7th February. All the major work has been completed and work on the side roads is ongoing. No compromise will be made on maintaining law and order. No leniency will be meted out to those elements who are found involved in doing firing. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and concerned officials were also present on the occasion. Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, CEO CBD Imran Amin and Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Ali Randhwa also addressed the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag March for security of election 2024 held5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day about sending powerful message of support to resilient people of J&K struggle5 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Pakistan, Japan discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Biogas Plant in Gujjar Colony Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day will be celebrated in Narowal district5 minutes ago
-
DRO Islamabad visits NA-47, NA-48 polling stations15 minutes ago
-
Govt to buy 29,000 CCTV cameras to monitor elections15 minutes ago
-
Steps to ensure for a democratic, peaceful election: Minister15 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Faisalabad Safe City Project15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir solidarity walk held15 minutes ago
-
CM expresses displeasure over traffic management, PDMA performance during rain emergency15 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates OPD in Allied Hospital-II15 minutes ago