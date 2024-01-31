CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Government Officers Residences (GOR) project for police at Elite Police Training School Bedian Road and initiated construction work by operating a crane

Addressing the ceremony, the CM noted that 313 houses would be constructed for the police officials. While terming the police as the vanguard to fight crimes, he asserted that solution of problems relating to the police department was the priority of the government. The police GOR project would resolve the residential problems of the police officials, he said and maintained that every possible work was done for the welfare of the police department during the last one year.

The police families who had been allocated houses in this scheme should take ownership of the project to ensure the construction standards along with the completion of the project within six to eight months, he added. The government was trying to early complete and handover the residential apartments being constructed at Qurban Lines, he said.

Meanwhile, lands had been allotted to the police stations across the province as many police stations were found working in rented buildings and tents, he mentioned and noted that lands allotment issues had been resolved and 40 new police stations were being constructed in different areas. The government had taken numerous welfare steps for the police department, he said.

Alongside this, he noted that the IGP Usman Anwar had burnt the midnight oil for the betterment of the police department. No police officer was transferred without any valid reason during the tenure of the incumbent caretaker government. He said that he was lucky to have a best team which delivered to the masses while working day and night. The police had also diligently performed its duties, he said and congratulated the families who had been allotted the houses.

IGP Usman Anwar stated that CM Naqvi had done a lot of work for the welfare of the police department and he had also resolved the issue of residences.

Secretary (Home), CCPO, secretary C&W, AIG (dev) and others were also present.