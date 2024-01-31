Open Menu

CM Lays Foundation Stone Of GOR Project For Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 09:17 PM

CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Government Officers Residences (GOR) project for police at Elite Police Training School Bedian Road and initiated construction work by operating a crane

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Government Officers Residences (GOR) project for police at Elite Police Training school Bedian Road and initiated construction work by operating a crane.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM noted that 313 houses would be constructed for the police officials. While terming the police as the vanguard to fight crimes, he asserted that solution of problems relating to the police department was the priority of the government. The police GOR project would resolve the residential problems of the police officials, he said and maintained that every possible work was done for the welfare of the police department during the last one year.

The police families who had been allocated houses in this scheme should take ownership of the project to ensure the construction standards along with the completion of the project within six to eight months, he added. The government was trying to early complete and handover the residential apartments being constructed at Qurban Lines, he said.

Meanwhile, lands had been allotted to the police stations across the province as many police stations were found working in rented buildings and tents, he mentioned and noted that lands allotment issues had been resolved and 40 new police stations were being constructed in different areas. The government had taken numerous welfare steps for the police department, he said.

Alongside this, he noted that the IGP Usman Anwar had burnt the midnight oil for the betterment of the police department. No police officer was transferred without any valid reason during the tenure of the incumbent caretaker government. He said that he was lucky to have a best team which delivered to the masses while working day and night. The police had also diligently performed its duties, he said and congratulated the families who had been allotted the houses.

IGP Usman Anwar stated that CM Naqvi had done a lot of work for the welfare of the police department and he had also resolved the issue of residences.

Secretary (Home), CCPO, secretary C&W, AIG (dev) and others were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Oil Road Government Best

Recent Stories

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 ..

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023

2 minutes ago
 History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with ..

History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police

7 minutes ago
 City's district East police discusses security arr ..

City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024

7 minutes ago
 Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

5 minutes ago
 LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for ..

LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates

5 minutes ago
 Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemena ..

Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation

5 minutes ago
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination ..

Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region

5 minutes ago
 CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting ..

CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree

4 minutes ago
 DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital

4 minutes ago
 IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nur ..

IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers

2 minutes ago
 FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action

FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action

4 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 33-km long dual road from Lahore to ..

CM inaugurates 33-km long dual road from Lahore to Kasur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan