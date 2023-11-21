CM lays foundation stone of Gujranwala University

Fulfilling another commitment to the people of Gujranwala, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, alongside the Punjab Cabinet, laid the foundation stone for the long-awaited Gujranwala University

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir led a prayer during the momentous occasion, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Naqvi, expressing his dedication, directed the swift completion of the university construction project. Specifically, he instructed Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir to personally oversee the development of the University of Gujranwala. Naqvi affirmed that, with divine will, classes at the university would commence within a year.

Highlighting the significance of this establishment, the chief minister acknowledged the enduring demand and necessity for a university in Gujranwala. The establishment of the university was poised to facilitate higher education for students in the region.

In a briefing, the CM was apprised that the estimated cost for the University of Gujranwala's establishment exceeds Rs 5.61 billion. The proposed university site spans 961 kanals, strategically located closest to the city.

Secretary Higher Education and Housing, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, and relevant officials were also present.