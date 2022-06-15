CM lays foundation stone of Kundia road in Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Kandia Road in the Kohistan district.

The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs5 billion.

The Chief Minister unveiled the plaque for the inauguration of the mega project.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai and Member Provincial Assembly, Deedar Khan.