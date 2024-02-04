CM lays foundation-stone of media tower at DGPR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Offices and laid the foundation-stone of the Digital and Social Media Tower.

He inspected various sections of the DGPR office, met the officers and directed them to perform their duties in a proactive manner so as to effectively bring to light all the steps being taken by the Punjab government.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Digital and Social Media Tower building soon, adding that the Media Tower building should be completed in a minimum span of time. The CM ordered for installing "DGPR Digital Media" wing board at the DGPR office building.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the DGPR, besides effectively countering fake news and disinformation, is vigorously projecting all the public welfare steps being undertaken by the Punjab government as well.

"It is heartening to know that the DGPR is going to enter into the digital era according to the trends and requirements of the latest time."

It was informed during the briefing that the latest facilities would be provided to the social media specialists in the Media Tower. The Media Tower will work as a Digital Media Wing of DGPR. The Media Tower will be completed in 3 months at the cost of Rs 150 million.

Secretary C&W gave a briefing to the CM about the completion of the Media Tower. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Information Daniyal Gilani,Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhwa, DGPR Rubina Afzal, Director News, Deputy Director Press Information and officials concerned were also present.