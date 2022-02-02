CM lays foundation stone of mother & child hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the mother and child hospital in DG Khan which would be completed at a cost of Rs 3.80 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the mother and child hospital in DG Khan which would be completed at a cost of Rs 3.80 billion.

He also laid the foundation stone of emergency and OPD block of teaching hospital DG Khan at a cost of 3.

84 billion rupees, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated the diagnostic imaging department of the teaching hospital and inspected its various sections. He directed to early made functional the shelter home in the teaching hospital during a briefing about the project.