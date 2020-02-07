CM lays foundation stone of Nawan Killi Bypass

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday said provincial government was striving to develop Balochistan at district level on equality basis in order to ensure good governance.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of laying foundation stone project of Nawan Killi's Bypass, said press release issued here.

Opposition leader of Balochitan Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar, provincial ministers including Zamark Khan Achakzai, Mitha Khan Kakar, Muhammad Khan Toor-Utman Kheil, provincial advisers, Malik Naeem Bazai, Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Sikandar Umarani, Member of provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji, tribal leader and a large number local people were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said funds had been provided to some special ministers for development in past regimes while other parts of province including opposition leaders' Constituencies areas had been ignored.

He said people of the province have a lot of expectation on present government that their problems would be resolved and all basic facilities including pavement of roads, hospital, provision jobs, education, better environment and ensuring protection of public lives in province was top priority of government.

Jam kamal Khan said developments fund have been issued for all districts including opposition members in province on equality basis to progress for removing backwardness areas.

He said provincial government was going to complete 600 pending schemes of past governments in order to ensure development of Balochistan.

"We have struggled hard to set lot of things in 17 months which results are slowly coming in the province", he said adding development of province was top priority of government.

He marked that four link road projects were underway to link Nawan Killi, Subzal Road, Joint Road, Sariab Raod, East and West Bypass, despite Hanna Road would also make double Road, saying Eastern Bypass expansion plan was being constructed with help of Federal government while link road could be built from Nawan Killi to Airport to facilitate the masses.