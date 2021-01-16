UrduPoint.com
CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Road Project

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM lays foundation stone of road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday laid the foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala dual carriageway road project in a ceremony, held at Chief Minister Office here.

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and others were also present.

Usman Buzdar said that 43-kilometre long Sheikhupura to Gujranwala dual carriageway road will cost Rs 5.70 billion and completed under the public-private partnership.

He said the project would make possible easy and speedy access to M-2 Motorway and Sheikhupura from Gujranwala.

He said private partners would be responsible for repair and maintenance of the project for 25 years.

