CM Lays Foundation Stone Of University Of Child Health Sciences

December 10, 2022

CM lays foundation stone of University of Child Health Sciences

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the University of Child Health Sciences.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the University of Child Health Sciences.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, CM said that country's first child health university would be established in Lahore at the cost of above Rs 9 billion adding that a latest radiotherapy centre for children would also be established at the cost of Rs two billion.

Radiotherapy centres for children would also be established in divisions so that children could be provided latest treatment facilities near their houses.

The CM said that it would be a distinctive and latest medical university of its own type in the world.

Mother and Child care hospitals were under construction in many cities including Mianwali.

A college of pediatric would be established in the University of Child Health Sciences Lahore and a special training would be imparted to the surgeons and medical specialists with regard to providing treatment to children.

A College of Allied Sciences for the training of allied health professionals and a College of Nursing for the training of nurses would also be set up, he added.

He further said that a mother and child health care unit for the treatment and care of infants would be established while an institute of genetics and research centre would also be established in the Child Health University.

CM said an advance technology and telehealth centre equipped with telehealth, medical genomics and artificial intelligence facilities would also be made.

Parvez Elahi said he got University of Child Health Sciences 2021 Act approved from the Punjab Assembly.

Revolutionary changes were being made in the health technology with every passing day across the globe, he maintained. He said that the University of Child Health Sciences would be built by the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab.

CM said that the Allah Almighty granted him the honour to lay the foundation stone of such a splendid project.

CM Parvez Elahi paid tributes to Doctor Yasmeen Rashid and other doctors on rendering their exemplary services.

Secretary Communication and Works gave a briefing to the CM about the University of Child Health Sciences project.

