CM Lays Virtual Foundation Stone Of 40 Police Stations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 08:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi performed the virtual groundbreaking for 40 state-of-the-art police stations in Sabzazar, simultaneously commencing construction at the Shirakot police station site with the use of an excavator.
Accompanied by senior police officials, IG Usman Anwar briefed about the project.
Expressing his vision, the CM outlined plans for the construction of 22 smart police stations in Lahore and 18 in other cities across the province. Additionally, he highlighted the establishment of dispute resolution centers within these facilities to expedite the resolution of public grievances. He mentioned the provision of separate entrances for men and women.
Acknowledging the pressing need for these modernized police stations, the CM affirmed plans for their further expansion, recognizing them as imperative solutions for societal challenges.
