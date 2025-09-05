Open Menu

CM Leadership Drives Punjab Govt To Act Fast In Restoring Connectivity & Supporting People, Says Malik Sohaib Bharth

Published September 05, 2025

CM leadership drives Punjab govt to act fast in restoring connectivity & supporting people, Says Malik Sohaib Bharth

The Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth Friday acknowledged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her relentless dedication and hands-on approach in restoring essential infrastructure such as bridges, PTCL, Railway and roads, while ensuring the people are supported in their time of crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth Friday acknowledged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her relentless dedication and hands-on approach in restoring essential infrastructure such as bridges, PTCL, Railway and roads, while ensuring the people are supported in their time of crisis.

While speaking to a local news channel, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth emphasized the restoration of temporary infrastructure to address immediate needs, but also highlighted the importance of establishing a long-term mechanism for sustainable development.

He stressed that while quick fixes are necessary, the focus is now shifting toward creating a framework that ensures lasting solutions for better connectivity and infrastructure in the future.

In addition, the Provincial Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to standing with the people during these difficult times, ensuring that all possible relief measures are being provided to rescue and assist those affected.

He mentioned that the government is actively coordinating efforts to ensure that relief reaches every corner of the province, offering unwavering support to the public in their time of need.

He mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dedication is evident through her day-and-night field visits, where she remains actively engaged in overseeing the restoration efforts.

Her continuous presence and hands-on approach have been crucial in ensuring that all relevant departments remain alert and focused on their tasks, he added.

The Minister also took the opportunity to thank the telecom staff for their unwavering coordination and tireless efforts in restoring connectivity, particularly highlighting the critical role they played in reestablishing communication

lines.

Additionally, he mentioned that the restoration of bridges remains a top priority, with ongoing efforts to ensure their swift repair and secure passage for all.

He also added the support from the Railway Tracks and Irrigation Department in the restoration efforts, along with the use of drones to enhance connectivity. These combined efforts and modern technology have been key in quickly restoring vital infrastructure.

