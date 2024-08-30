CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab, said Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while inaugurating, on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s direction, a newly-constructed block at Mayo Hospital Lahore, equipped with modern facilities for the treatment of children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab, said Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while inaugurating, on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s direction, a newly-constructed block at Mayo Hospital Lahore, equipped with modern facilities for the treatment of children.

She visited various sections of the newly-constructed block and reviewed various medical facilities available there for the patients.

The Senior Provincial Minister said, ”Established in 1871, Pakistan's oldest and largest Mayo Hospital has been serving the public for 153 years. This 300-bed hospital at the time of establishment of Pakistan has become a 2399-bed hospital today.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the health of women and children is the top priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She added, Madam Chief Minister's vision is to make Punjab an exemplary province in terms of education, health, public service, infrastructure, environment and governance. She highlighted that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, as the chief ministers of Punjab, had always set new examples of service in the province.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on the occasion that Paeds Surgical Block also has a CSSD, central oxygen supply, a small operation theater, day care centre and pathology lab. He added the wards are named after legendary professors. He highlighted that the number of beds in the oncology, dengue and medical wards of the Paeds Medicine Unit has been increased from 25 to 48.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the new block, built at a cost of Rs 35 crore, is equipped with modern pediatric treatment facilities, surgery and modern machinery. He added that with the construction of a new 4-storey block, the number of wards has increased, resulting in the increase of beds from 50 to 80.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor KEMU and Professor of Paeds gave a briefing regarding the treatment of children and provision of modern machinery in the newly-constructed block.

On behalf of Madam Chief Minister, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated C&W and the management of Mayo Hospital for timely completion of this revamping project.

Coordinator Mayo Hospital Hafiz Mian Nauman and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied the senior minister.