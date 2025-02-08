CM leading environmental improvements, initiating climate negotiations with neighboring countries: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, addressed the Breathe Pakistan International Conference, highlighting the Punjab government's efforts to combat environmental challenges and climate change. She stated that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is leading regional environmental improvements and initiating climate negotiations with neighboring countries, including India.

Under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the Punjab government has allocated Rs. 10 billion for smog control and Rs. 100 billion for climate resilience, she said and added that this initiative includes the installation of advanced AQI monitors, the establishment of bio-gas plants and bio-refineries, mechanization in agriculture, and the promotion of green transportation. She said Punjab is setting up 100 state-of-the-art AQI monitors across the province, linked with satellites to provide real-time air quality data.

She said to modernize agriculture and prevent crop residue burning, farmers are being provided super seeders at a 60% subsidy. For industrial emissions control, a database-driven mapping has been introduced for the first time, and over 50 industrial units have received financial assistance for installing emission control systems, she added.

The Senior Minister said that in Lahore, 27 electric buses are already operational, and efforts are underway to retrofit two- and three-wheeled vehicles. To tackle plastic pollution, the government has completely banned plastic bags thinner than 75 microns and introduced legislation for stricter regulations, she added.

To ensure public participation in environmental protection, the Punjab government has launched the Punjab Green App and a helpline. Moreover, transboundary dialogues are being initiated with India to address the impact of smog-laden winds from across the border, aiming for regional cooperation on environmental issues, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that smog and air pollution pose a major challenge to the region, and all stakeholders must recognize their responsibilities in addressing the crisis. She also highlighted that Punjab has launched infrastructure-based environmental improvement projects and is consulting with other provinces.

The ultimate goal of these initiatives is not just to tackle environmental challenges but also to establish a greener and safer Punjab, she added.