UrduPoint.com

CM Leads Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) Processions

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

CM leads Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday led the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) processions in the metropolis on the occasion of birth anniversary of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The chief minister reached Memon Mosque and led the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) procession.

Sindh Ministers including Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab as well Special Assitant Shahzad Memon accompanied the CM.

Murad also led a procession of the Jamaat e Ahle-Sunnat.

He participated in the procession from Memon Mosque to Light House area of the city. The procession continued moving with Darood Sharif and Naat Sharifs.

While talking to media persons, he felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal.

He also prayed for the oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He said that street crime was an issue and they were making all-out efforts to overcome it. He further said that he himself monitor the situation of crime on day to day basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Nasir Sunday Murad Ali Shah Mosque Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

42 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

59 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.