CM leads Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday led the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) processions in the metropolis on the occasion of birth anniversary of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The chief minister reached Memon Mosque and led the Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) procession.

Sindh Ministers including Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab as well Special Assitant Shahzad Memon accompanied the CM.

Murad also led a procession of the Jamaat e Ahle-Sunnat.

He participated in the procession from Memon Mosque to Light House area of the city. The procession continued moving with Darood Sharif and Naat Sharifs.

While talking to media persons, he felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal.

He also prayed for the oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He said that street crime was an issue and they were making all-out efforts to overcome it. He further said that he himself monitor the situation of crime on day to day basis.