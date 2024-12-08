CM Leaves For 8-day Official Visit To China
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday departed
for China on an 8-day (8-15 December) official visit.
She is the first Pakistani female Chief Minister to visit China.
Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum
Aurangzeb, Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari,
Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, Minister for Agriculture Ashiq
Hussain Kirmani and a high-level delegation is accompanying her.
CM Maryam Nawaz will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and
Guangzhou.
She will meet Chinese ministers, high-ranking officials and experts,
and will also attend various meetings, events and conferences in China.
CM Maryam Nawaz has been invited to visit China by the ruling
Communist Party of China.
