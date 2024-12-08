Open Menu

CM Leaves For 8-day Official Visit To China

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday departed

for China on an 8-day (8-15 December) official visit.

She is the first Pakistani female Chief Minister to visit China.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum

Aurangzeb, Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari,

Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, Minister for Agriculture Ashiq

Hussain Kirmani and a high-level delegation is accompanying her.

CM Maryam Nawaz will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and

Guangzhou.

She will meet Chinese ministers, high-ranking officials and experts,

and will also attend various meetings, events and conferences in China.

CM Maryam Nawaz has been invited to visit China by the ruling

Communist Party of China.

