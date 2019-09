LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday for performing Umrah.

He will also visit the Roza-e-Rasool Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in Madina Munawara.

Usman Buzdar will especially pray for solidarity of the country as well as freedom of Kashmiris from the Indian oppression in the occupied Kashmir.