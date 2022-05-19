- Home
CM Leaves For US On Private Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday left for the United States (US) of America on a private visit.
The chief minister will return back next week, according to a CM's spokesman.
