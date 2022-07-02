UrduPoint.com

CM Lifts Ban Of Markets Closure At 9 Pm Until Eid

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz giving big relief to the people and trader community, has announced to lift the ban of closing the markets and bazaars at 9 pm across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz giving big relief to the people and trader community, has announced to lift the ban of closing the markets and bazaars at 9 pm across the province.

The chief minister announced that the decision will be applicable across Punjab from today (Saturday) till chand raat of Edi-ul-Adha, said a handout issued here.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the Punjab government took this decision for the facilitation of the trader community and the people adding that it would bring ease in doing business and shopping across the province.

