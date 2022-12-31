UrduPoint.com

CM Lifts Ban On Pillion Riding In View Of New Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has lifted the ban on Pillion Riding in view of the New Year and hoped that the youth will respect the decision.

He said that the youth should celebrate and enjoy the New Year by respecting each other.

He hoped that the youth would not display arms and one-wheeling.

The CM said that the youth were enlightened and would respect their own and others' families.

He hoped that the New Year would be the year of restoration of flood victims and the year of strong democracy and economy.

