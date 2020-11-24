CM listens public grievance at complain cell, issues on the spot directives

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited "Khpal Complaint Cell" where he listened to the grievances of general public and suspended the muharrars of Chamkani and Gulbahar police stations over complaints against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited "Khpal Complaint Cell" where he listened to the grievances of general public and suspended the muharrars of Chamkani and Gulbahar police stations over complaints against them.

The Chief Minister also directed SHOs of both police stations to report to Police Lines for submission of their replies in this regard.

Over a complaint lodged by a citizen from Kohat regarding demand of bribe by a local Patwari for transfer of the land, the Chief Minister directed Commissioner Kohat to immediately conduct an investigation into the matter and submit a report to his office at the earliest. The CM said if allegations were proved, the Patwari has to go home.

On a complaint from Hangu district regarding non-arrest of the accused in a murder case, the Chief Minister directed the district police to arrest the involved accused within one week otherwise the police concerned will have to face suspension.

On a complaint regarding poor condition of cleanliness in Peshawar Cantonment, the Chief Minister sought explanation from the TMO Town-3 and directed for addressing the situation within three days.

The Chief Minister on the occasion said the complaint cell will be further activated to address grievances of the general public within the shortest possible time.

He said he would personally visit the complaint cell every month and directly listen the problems of the public.

He asked the public representatives to pay constant visits to the complaint cell and issue a schedule of the visits of ministers for listening and addressing problems of the masses through the complaint cell.