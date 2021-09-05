CM listens to public complaints at open court

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday held another open court and listened to complaints of more than 200 people coming from neglected parts of the province.

The CM also summoned the heads of departments concerned in the open court. He met each visitor one by one and listened to their issues. Women from far-flung areas also informed him about their problems. He issued instruction on-the-spot for redress of the grievances.

The chief minister said that Allah Almighty had blessed him with the CMship to solve people's problems, adding that he was fully aware of problems of a common man. He termed the public his asset and said that doors of the CM Secretariat were always open for all. He promised to expedite the journey of public service.

People requested the chief minister to take personal interest in solving their problems and said that they were thankful to him for listening to them patiently and issuing instructions on-the-spot for early redress of their grievances.

Usman Buzdar also visited the awareness counter, set up by the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR). Director General Samman Rai briefed him about the Public Awareness Counter.

The CM expressed keen interest in the initiative.

The CM witnessed pamphlets and picture booklets on various development projects at the counter. At the counter, articles, features and supplements published in various newspapers have been presented in the book form.

CM Usman Bazdar appreciated the performance of DGPR and his team.