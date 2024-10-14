'CM livestock card will be launched soon'

Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf on Monday visited the Livestock Complex Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf on Monday visited the Livestock Complex Sargodha.

During his visit, he inspected various facilities including the Director Livestock Office, Diagnostic Laboratory, Vaccine Cold Chain, and the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Facilitation Desk.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf also planted a sapling in the office lawn and expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the premises.

Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan provided a briefing and presented a performance report.

Additional Directors of Livestock from all four districts were also present during the briefing.

In his address, Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Dr.

Muhammad Ashraf said that the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card will be launched soon. This initiative aims to provide interest-free loans ranging from Rs 135,000 to Rs 270,000 to livestock farmers who own 5 to 10 young calves or heifers.

He said that the loans would enable farmers to purchase high-quality approved feed, silage, and mineral mixtures to improve the health and growth of their animals.

This, in turn, is expected to boost meat production in the country, meeting domestic needs and earning valuable foreign exchange, he added.

Dr. Ashraf urged the officers and staff to create awareness about the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card so that more farmers can benefit from this scheme.