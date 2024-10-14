Open Menu

'CM Livestock Card Will Be Launched Soon'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 06:59 PM

'CM livestock card will be launched soon'

Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf on Monday visited the Livestock Complex Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ashraf on Monday visited the Livestock Complex Sargodha.

During his visit, he inspected various facilities including the Director Livestock Office, Diagnostic Laboratory, Vaccine Cold Chain, and the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Facilitation Desk.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf also planted a sapling in the office lawn and expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the premises.

Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan provided a briefing and presented a performance report.

Additional Directors of Livestock from all four districts were also present during the briefing.

In his address, Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Dr.

Muhammad Ashraf said that the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card will be launched soon. This initiative aims to provide interest-free loans ranging from Rs 135,000 to Rs 270,000 to livestock farmers who own 5 to 10 young calves or heifers.

He said that the loans would enable farmers to purchase high-quality approved feed, silage, and mineral mixtures to improve the health and growth of their animals.

This, in turn, is expected to boost meat production in the country, meeting domestic needs and earning valuable foreign exchange, he added.

Dr. Ashraf urged the officers and staff to create awareness about the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card so that more farmers can benefit from this scheme.

Related Topics

Exchange Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Young Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufact ..

Chinese investment to boost sanitary ware manufacturing in Punjab

58 seconds ago
 DC Mansehra reviews departments monthly performanc ..

DC Mansehra reviews departments monthly performance

59 seconds ago

SCO summit to prove as game changer for Pakistan’s economic stability: Farmers ..

1 minute ago
 SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: ..

SCO summit in Pakistan a big diplomatic milestone: PBF

1 minute ago
 Home Department issues transfer orders

Home Department issues transfer orders

48 seconds ago
 French government wants new immigration law in 202 ..

French government wants new immigration law in 2025

50 seconds ago
SNGPL disconnects 14 meters, removes five Illegal ..

SNGPL disconnects 14 meters, removes five Illegal extensions

52 seconds ago
 Daewoo to transfer buses to TransPeshawar after co ..

Daewoo to transfer buses to TransPeshawar after contract expiry

53 seconds ago
 Repair of Sheikhupura Road sewerage line starts

Repair of Sheikhupura Road sewerage line starts

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against Englan ..

Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..

10 minutes ago
 PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

10 minutes ago
 SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: ..

SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan