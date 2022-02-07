UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Kha Condoles Over Demise Of Nishter's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of mother of Sania Nishter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of mother of Sania Nishter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also prayed for courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

