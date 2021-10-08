CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated various development projects here including Rescue 1122 station and reconstruction of Girls Higher Secondary School beside roads projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated various development projects here including Rescue 1122 station and reconstruction of Girls Higher Secondary school beside roads projects.

Accompanied by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, the Chief Minister visited Matta Tehsil of Swat District where he inaugurated a Girls Higher Secondary School completed at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh and Rescue 1122 Station at a cost of Rs. 250 million.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Chapryal-Datpani Road Phase-I, which was completed at a cost of Rs470 million.

He also laid the foundation stone of Datpani-Baidara Road Phase-II, which will be completed by 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs one billion.