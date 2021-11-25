CM Mahmood Khan announces district status for Alai, inaugurates uplift projects in Battagram

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday announced the status of district for Alai tehsil besides inaugurating uplift projects including 500KW mini macro hydropower Biyari Alai project to provide low cost and uninterrupted electricity to the locals

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday announced the status of district for Alai tehsil besides inaugurating uplift projects including 500KW mini macro hydropower Biyari Alai project to provide low cost and uninterrupted electricity to the locals.

The Biyari Alai project would help provide inexpensive electricity to around 600 households, schools, health units and mosques. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Degree College Bana Alai, which was completed with an estimated cost of Rs272 million.

Addressing a big gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said presence of so many people in today's gathering was proof that people support policies of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI). Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI, he said, were the center of hope for the people of Pakistan.

During last 70 years, the Chief Minister said incompetent political parties spoiled almost all the sectors of life and badly damaged the economy by obtaining heavy debts.

These politicians, he said, even put the burden of debts on our coming generation adding during past two regimes heavy debts of Rs 23000 billion were acquired.

This amount, he said, was not spent for people's welfare but went into the pockets of corrupt politicians who bought expensive properties abroad.

Earlier, he said it cost Rs 200m to construct just one kilometer of motorway due to involvement of corrupt practices, adding, the incumbent government was bearing the brunt of the corrupt practices of the past regimes.

The CM continued that people got rid of such corrupt politicians by joining hands with the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The country, he hoped, would be freed of foreign debts under the leadership of the Prime Minister. "We will leave a better and prosperous Pakistan for our next generations".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, rather than thinking of next elections, was concerned for the future of our coming generations and his government was trying the best to provide maximum relief and facilities to its people.

The incumbent government, he said, despite difficult times initiated several people welfare programs including Sehat Card and Kissan Card, adding, soon education Cards would also be issued to the people.

The Federal Government, would soon introduce Naya Pakistan Card, he said adding, under Ehsas Ration Program registration of deserving families was underway. The provincial government would provide Rs 13.5 billion for this program.

The Chief Minister expressed the resolve that not a single penny of the nation would be wasted and pledges made with the people would be honored.

Elimination of corruption from the society was our prime focus, he said and urged people to support the government by identifying the corrupt elements.

The Chief Minister said with the consent of the people, Malakand and Hazara divisions would be divided in two zones to improve service delivery and administrative affairs.

On the occasion Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated camping pods at Alai Gulai Maidan and informed that Rs 30 million had been spent on establishment of seven different camping pods in the area to bolster tourism.

He also inaugurated RCC Piyari and Sher Khwar bridge constructed with an estimated cost of Rs57.1 million and Rs 51 million respectively. The Chief Minister also inaugurated extension of Bateela Road completed with an estimated cost ofRs 20 million.

Mahmood Khan also laid foundation stone of nine different irrigation channels, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs50 million and irrigate 4,360 acres of land.