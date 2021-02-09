UrduPoint.com
CM Mahmood Khan Announces Six Mega Projects For Uplift Of Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:36 PM

CM Mahmood Khan announces six mega projects for uplift of Mardan

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced six mega uplift projects for development of Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced six mega uplift projects for development of Mardan district.

The chief minister have announced mega projects include approval of Katlung-Jalala Expressway, construction of tehsil complex building at Ghari Kapora, Rs 500 million for establishment of Cath laboratory at Bacha Medical Complex and Rs1.

5 billion for Peads and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs) in Mardan.

The chief minister also announced that Rs2 billion package for construction and rehabilitation of roads would be given in upcoming budget for Mardan. He also announced Rs 1.20 billion for different projects for Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

