CM Mahmood Khan Announces Stipend To Youth Disabled From Both Hands

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:36 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday announced monthly stipend and job on daily wages to a youth amputated from both hands

The boy disabled from both hands met Cheif Minister when he was on visit to Qissa Khawani Bazaar without any security protocol.

The boy requested financial assistance and job from the provincial government.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took him Chief Minister's House as his guest.

The Chief Minister also promised to give him a permanent job.

