CM Mahmood Khan appoints two advisors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has appointed two advisors Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad, said a notification here on Monday.

According to the notification, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif has been assigned the portfolio of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation while Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power.