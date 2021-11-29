UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan Appoints Two Advisors

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:51 PM

CM Mahmood Khan appoints two advisors

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has appointed two advisors Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad, said a notification here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has appointed two advisors Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad, said a notification here on Monday.

According to the notification, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif has been assigned the portfolio of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation while Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka breaks up Tamil remembrance of war dead

Sri Lanka breaks up Tamil remembrance of war dead

2 minutes ago
 China storms to second FIBA World Cup qualifying v ..

China storms to second FIBA World Cup qualifying victory over Japan

2 minutes ago
 Turkish forces arrest 7 PKK terror suspects in Ist ..

Turkish forces arrest 7 PKK terror suspects in Istanbul

2 minutes ago
 Zain Mahmood wins 6th in Thal Jeep Rally

Zain Mahmood wins 6th in Thal Jeep Rally

4 minutes ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

4 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM to make inaugural visit to Singapore, ..

Malaysian PM to make inaugural visit to Singapore, as Vaccinated Travel Lane tak ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.