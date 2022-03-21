CM Mahmood Khan approves more BRT feeder routes to facilities maximum people

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that KP government has approved six more feeder routes for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to facilitate maximum number of people and provide them best travelling facilities in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that KP government has approved six more feeder routes for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to facilitate maximum number of people and provide them best travelling facilities in the provincial capital.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved new feeder routes that include Hayatabad Phase 1 extension, Nasirbagh Road including RMT, Chamkani - Jhagra � Pabbi, Warsak Road, Khyber Road and Charsadda Road.

He said that BRT has truly becoming the nucleus of Peshawar's transport system.

The minister said that :The more the BRT expands, the more cost effective it will get, while reducing Peshawar's carbon emissions, and providing clean, high quality transport to over 900,000 unique users in Pesheswar"..

Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) Peshawar will purchase 86 State-of- the- art New buses from China to operationalize more feeder routes to facilitate people of the provincial capital He said that The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has obtained International Sustainable Transport Award, Spokesman BRT and this landmark achievement was the reflection of the vision of people friendly policies of the KP government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that with the initiation of the BRT feeder routes, more people would avail state-of-the-art commuting facilities.

The BRT spokesperson said that keeping in view the increasing popularity and utility of the BRT, number of buses and feeder routes of BRT would further be increased so that the entire population of Peshawar region could benefit this modern transport facility.

He said that after the arrival of 86 a total of 244 buses would be added in the fleet of BRT buses while he added that more feeder routes would be started soon after arrival of such buses.