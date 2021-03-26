CM Mahmood Khan arrives at Saidu Sharif after resumption of PIA flights

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed on Friday arrived at Saidu Sharif (Swat) airport after resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed on Friday arrived at Saidu Sharif (Swat) airport after resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight service.

Chairman PIA, Chairman District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC) Buner, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fakhr Jahan, Chairman DDAC Malakand , MPA Pir Mosaur Shah and 147 passengers including tourists arrived on the first flight.

The formal opening ceremony was being held at Saidu Sharif (Swat) Airport.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash said that resumption of flights to Swat was an economy booster for the tourism industry of the province.