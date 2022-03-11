Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday asked people to vote only for PTI candidates contesting elections on bat symbol in the second phase of local government election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday asked people to vote only for PTI candidates contesting elections on bat symbol in the second phase of local government election.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Dir Lower, he said that through such a massive participation of the people in today's rally, people of Dir have already given their verdict in favor of Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf, adding PTI will sweep second phase of local government elections.

He warned PTI workers contesting elections independently to withdraw their nomination in one week time, otherwise they will be expelled from the party.

Chief Minister said that all those thieves who gang up against honest leader Prime Minister Imran Khan, they will be expelled from Islamabad.

He said that all demands of people will be fulfilled and announced construction of Dir Motorway, medical college, up-gradation of campus into university, sports complex and drinking and irrigation water schemes.