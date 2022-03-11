UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan Asks People To Vote PTI's Candidates Contesting LG Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 05:28 PM

CM Mahmood Khan asks people to vote PTI's candidates contesting LG elections

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday asked people to vote only for PTI candidates contesting elections on bat symbol in the second phase of local government election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday asked people to vote only for PTI candidates contesting elections on bat symbol in the second phase of local government election.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Dir Lower, he said that through such a massive participation of the people in today's rally, people of Dir have already given their verdict in favor of Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf, adding PTI will sweep second phase of local government elections.

He warned PTI workers contesting elections independently to withdraw their nomination in one week time, otherwise they will be expelled from the party.

Chief Minister said that all those thieves who gang up against honest leader Prime Minister Imran Khan, they will be expelled from Islamabad.

He said that all demands of people will be fulfilled and announced construction of Dir Motorway, medical college, up-gradation of campus into university, sports complex and drinking and irrigation water schemes.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Water Motorway Vote Dir All From Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Hassan Ali is likely to play the 2nd T ..

Pak Vs Aus: Hassan Ali is likely to play the 2nd Test match

1 minute ago
 All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive ..

All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive after sedate start

11 minutes ago
 Sanam expresses dismay over lack of publicity of h ..

Sanam expresses dismay over lack of publicity of her film

16 minutes ago
 AIOU organizes int'l conference on discourses of t ..

AIOU organizes int'l conference on discourses of tradition

25 seconds ago
 PM wants to empower youth as per Quaid-i-Azam visi ..

PM wants to empower youth as per Quaid-i-Azam vision:Shaukat Tarin

28 seconds ago
 4 Ukraine soldiers killed at Lutsk airbase: local ..

4 Ukraine soldiers killed at Lutsk airbase: local authorities

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>