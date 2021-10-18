CM Mahmood Khan chairs meeting to review progress on e-governance strategy

(@imziishan)

Cheif Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on e-governance strategy, e-summary, citizen facilitation centers and paperless governance projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Cheif Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on e-governance strategy, e-summary, citizen facilitation centers and paperless governance projects.

The meeting was attended by concerned provincial ministers, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue and administrative secretaries and other senior government officials.

Chief Minister gave one month deadline for initiating e-summary system and directed to present the master in the next cabinet meeting for final approval.

He also directed to setup model citizen facilitation center in the provincial metropolitan in the next three months and citizen facilitation centers at all divisional headquarters in next six months.

These citizen facilitation centers would provide multiple services to citizens under one roof that include domicile certificate, NIC Card, birth certificate, form B, driving license, arms license, land transfer and other key services.

The meeting was informed that these services would be provided in phases while priority services would be provided in the initial phase.

While briefing the meeting on paperless governance roadmap, it was informed that it would be implemented in three phases and paperless governance system would be completed by June 2023.

The meeting was told that five thousand government employees will be trained for launching paperless governance system.

Chief Minister also constituted a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary for better coordination among all departments for effective and early implementation of the paperless governance system.

During briefing the meeting , it was informed digital mapping of all government lands and forests was in progress which would enable effective prevention of encroachments.

Cheif Minister said that e-summary system and paperless system would enhance efficiency and transparency in government departments.

He said provincial government was committed to upholding transparency and meritocracy through government affairs effective use of technology and digitalization process.