CM Mahmood Khan Condoles Death Of PTI Social Media Activist Bilal Sahil

Published March 15, 2022

CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media activist Bilal Sahil

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of PTI social media activist Bilal Sahil in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of PTI social media activist Bilal Sahil in Peshawar.

In a statement, he conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

He said that death of Bilal Sahil was big loss to the party and his services to the party will be remembered for a long time.

