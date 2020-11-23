(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of a daughter of senior journalist Safiullah Gul.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.