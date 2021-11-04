CM Mahmood Khan congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday congratulated Pakistani Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message issued here, he said the KP government shared happiness of Hindu community on Diwali.

The Cheif Minister said minorities were an important part of our society and enjoying equal rights and complete religious freedom.

He said the provincial government was taking concrete steps to protect rights of minorities.