CM Mahmood Khan Congratulates Hindu Community On Diwali

Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:38 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday congratulated Pakistani Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday congratulated Pakistani Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message issued here, he said the KP government shared happiness of Hindu community on Diwali.

The Cheif Minister said minorities were an important part of our society and enjoying equal rights and complete religious freedom.

He said the provincial government was taking concrete steps to protect rights of minorities.

