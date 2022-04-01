(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Friday congratulated party's workers and candidates on a big victory in the second phase of local government elections in 18 districts of the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that people of the province have once again reposed full confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and termed it a victory of truth.

He said that results of the local government elections have confirmed that the people of KP stood firm with Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that election defeat is a bitter lesson for the opposition parties that people of province support only honest leadership.

Chief Minister said that people have once again rejected the corrupt parties and looters in elections.

He said that landslide victory of PTI in the local government polls is trailer for the 2023 general elections.

He said that PTI will win next general elections on the basis of it's performance and popularity.