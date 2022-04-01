UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan Congratulates Party's Workers On Big Election Victory In LG Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 12:55 PM

CM Mahmood Khan congratulates party's workers on big election victory in LG polls

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Friday congratulated party's workers and candidates on a big victory in the second phase of local government elections in 18 districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Friday congratulated party's workers and candidates on a big victory in the second phase of local government elections in 18 districts of the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that people of the province have once again reposed full confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and termed it a victory of truth.

He said that results of the local government elections have confirmed that the people of KP stood firm with Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that election defeat is a bitter lesson for the opposition parties that people of province support only honest leadership.

Chief Minister said that people have once again rejected the corrupt parties and looters in elections.

He said that landslide victory of PTI in the local government polls is trailer for the 2023 general elections.

He said that PTI will win next general elections on the basis of it's performance and popularity.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM's security beefed up following threat to his li ..

PM's security beefed up following threat to his life: Fawad Chaudhry

25 seconds ago
 Pakistan under PM's leadership successfully fought ..

Pakistan under PM's leadership successfully fought COVID-19 war: Faisal Sultan

27 seconds ago
 Roscosmos Says Rogozin to Unveil Agency's Decision ..

Roscosmos Says Rogozin to Unveil Agency's Decision on Further Cooperation on ISS ..

9 minutes ago
 Kenya jail goes green to fix sewage woes and prote ..

Kenya jail goes green to fix sewage woes and protect sea

9 minutes ago
 Police recover 561 bottles of wine

Police recover 561 bottles of wine

10 minutes ago
 Phase-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by nex ..

Phase-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by next year

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.