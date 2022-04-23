UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan Denounces Cross Border Attack From Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

CM Mahmood Khan denounces cross border attack from Afghanistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday strongly denounced a cross border attack in Dewgar area of North Waziristan from Afghanistan in which three security forces embraced martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday strongly denounced a cross border attack in Dewgar area of North Waziristan from Afghanistan in which three security forces embraced martyrdom.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for a high place in heaven for the departed soul.

The Chief Minister also prayed for patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister said such attacks from across the border were very unfortunate and deplorable. Our security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of the nation. The whole nation put the sacrifices of its forces in high esteem. The country stands by its valiant armed forces in war against terror, the Chief Minister said.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Border From

Recent Stories

Sana Ullah urges President to fulfill his constitu ..

Sana Ullah urges President to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities

31 seconds ago
 Summary regarding LHC's order under President's co ..

Summary regarding LHC's order under President's consideration

32 seconds ago
 81 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

81 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

35 seconds ago
 Parliament only solution to every problem: Musadik ..

Parliament only solution to every problem: Musadik Malik

37 seconds ago
 Development projects to be timely completed: Anwer ..

Development projects to be timely completed: Anwerzeb Khan

8 minutes ago
 PKI holds Protest against 'shortage of bardana'

PKI holds Protest against 'shortage of bardana'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.