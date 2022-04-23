CM Mahmood Khan denounces cross border attack from Afghanistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday strongly denounced a cross border attack in Dewgar area of North Waziristan from Afghanistan in which three security forces embraced martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday strongly denounced a cross border attack in Dewgar area of North Waziristan from Afghanistan in which three security forces embraced martyrdom.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for a high place in heaven for the departed soul.

The Chief Minister also prayed for patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister said such attacks from across the border were very unfortunate and deplorable. Our security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of the nation. The whole nation put the sacrifices of its forces in high esteem. The country stands by its valiant armed forces in war against terror, the Chief Minister said.