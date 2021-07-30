CM Mahmood Khan denounces grenade attack on police

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday strongly denounced a grenade attack on a police van which leaving a police head constable killed in Karkhano Market of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday strongly denounced a grenade attack on a police van which leaving a police head constable killed in Karkhano Market of the district.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sorrow over the demise of police official in the attack and prayed for eternal peace to his soul. He also expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for patience to them to bear the loss.

He directed for urgent measures to arrest the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime adding such cowardice acts could not deter the resolve of our forces against the menace of anti-state activities.

Our police, he said, rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of peace in the region.

The provincial government, he said, would not leave alone the aggrieved family at this critical time and extend all possible support to them.

Meanwhile, CCPO Abbas Ehsan has said that investigations have been started into the grenade attack incident. He said the security was on high alert in the wake of the anti-polio drive; however one of our police officials lost his life in this unfortunate incident.