CM Mahmood Khan Directs SNGPL To Address Low Gas Pressure Issue On Urgent Basis

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday taking notice of the low pressure and gas outages in the province called in the General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to his office and expressed displeasure over the issue

The Chief Minister told the GM SNGPL that the issue of low gas pressure and outages in the province particularly in Peshawar was unacceptable. The Chief Minister directed him to resolve the issue of low gas pressure especially to the domestic consumers on an urgent basis.

CM directed the SNGPL officer to bring improvement in Sui-gas supply system and present a report to his office in this regard within the next 48 hours.

He said no compromise would be made on uninterrupted supply of Sui-gas to domestic consumers.

Mohmood Khan said the system of supplying Sui-gas to the consumers should be rectified and upgraded as soon as possible.

On the occasion the SNGPL GM assured the Chief Minister that the issue of low gas pressure across the province especially in Peshawar would be addressed on priority basis.

He said within the next two weeks the system of gas supply would be improved and the domestic consumers would face no low gas pressure issue.

The GM SNGPL told the CM that pipelines in areas facing low gas pressure were being replaced with big diameter gas pipelines and hoped that after completion of the work, the gas pressure would be increased.

He told the CM that a control room has also been established to address public complaints regarding low gas pressure issues.

