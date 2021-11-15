CM Mahmood Khan directs to remove corrupt officials within a week

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:41 PM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed to prepare a list of corrupt government officials in all departments and set a week deadline to remove them from their posts

He issued this directive while charring a meeting of various government departments attended by concerned administrative secretaries and provincial ministers .

Taking strict notice of corruption at lower level in the government offices, chief minister directed secretaries concerned and ministers to prepare a list of corrupt officials and remove officials involved in financial irregularities and embezzlement in a week time.

The meeting decided to get information from intelligence agencies about corrupt officials in the government departments and amendments in the rules to remove corrupt employees from service.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan gave a complete authority to secretaries and ministers to take decision action against corrupt officials and directed them not to succumb to any political pressure or influence.

Chief Minister said that he would absorb sorts of pressure and issue directive to secretaries to fix issues in their respective departments.

He said that there would be a visible changed in governance system in next two months particularly in merged districts.

He directed to immediately transfer report of section officers and other government officials working on the same post for the last two years and present a report before him.

Chief Minister directed heads of Communication and Works department to ensure quality of work at every cost; otherwise, disciplinary action would be taken as per law.

He said that good governance and elimination of corruption was the core agenda on his government on which no compromise would be made.

