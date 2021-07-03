UrduPoint.com
CM Mahmood Khan Discusses Killing Incident In Police Firing With Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday took up the incident of killing of a person in police firing at vehicle with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday took up the incident of killing of a person in police firing at vehicle with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

A resident of Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkwa was allegedly shot dead when Punjab police personnel opened firing at moving car in Attok district.

An FIR has been registered against the police personnel involved in the incident on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has directed Regional Police Officer ( RPO) Rawalpindi to investigate the incident .

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that legal action would be taken against policemen involved in the incident in the light of the investigation.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa government stood with the victim family and assured to provide them full justice.

