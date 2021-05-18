CM Mahmood Khan distributes cheques among families of frontline health workers under Shuhada package

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa , Mahmood Khan on Tuesday distributed cheques of Rs. 7 million each among nine families of frontline health workers under Shuhada package at a ceremony held at CM house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa , Mahmood Khan on Tuesday distributed cheques of Rs. 7 million each among nine families of frontline health workers under Shuhada package at a ceremony held at CM house.

The cheques were given to relative of Dr. Shah Alam, Dr. Faisal Qureshi, Dr. Sultan Zeb, paramedic Gul Wasim, paramedic Munir Khan, paramedic Omar Jalal, technician Gul Aleem and class four worker Mumtaz Khan who lost their lives in the line of duty to provide best healthcare services to Covid-19 patients at hospitals.

Total 10 families have been given financial assistance under Shuhada package for frontline health workers who died of Coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan lauded the services of doctors, paramedics and nurses who were working on the frontline to save the lives of patients during pandemic.

He praised professional dedication and competence of health workers who sacrificed their lives while treating Coronavirus patients, adding the provincial government acknowledged unprecedented services of the health workers.

The chief minister said that financial assistance would be given soon to remaining families under the Shuhada package. He said that provincial government would announce more facilities to frontline health workers.