CM Mahmood Khan Felicitates Chinese People On National Day

Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday felicitated the people of China on their national day, saying, China being our neighbor and closest friend has always stood by Pakistan side.

Addressing a function held in connection with National Day of People's Republic of China here, the chief minister said Pak-China friendship was exemplary for rest of the world and the gigantic project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was testimony to this fact.

He said the CPEC was not just an economic route but in fact an unshakable belief and trust on each other, adding, the CPEC was a guarantee to development and prosperity of Pakistan. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the work on different uplift projects was continued under CPEC project.

The provincial government, he said, was moving forward with a workable developmental strategy under the CPEC project.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having its best geographical location and vast natural resources has the ability to become an economic hub in the region, the CM said.

To achieve this objective, Mahmood Khan said work on up-gradation of communication network and industrial infrastructure was underway with full swing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CPEC has the status of golden chapter in Pak-China friendship journey. Besides, China and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have joint traditional heritage which also helped further strengthen the bond between us, the CM said adding we would try our best to keep this bond stronger. Together we will put this region on track of development and prosperity, the CM added.

