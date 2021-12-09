UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan For Collective Efforts To Eliminate Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:46 PM

CM Mahmood Khan for collective efforts to eliminate corruption

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan on Thursday said corruption is a major social evil that hampered national development and prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan on Thursday said corruption is a major social evil that hampered national development and prosperity.

In a message on "International Anti-Corruption Day", he said the purpose of observing day at government level was to create awareness against corruption and it's negative effects on the society.

He stressed the need of collective efforts and responsibility to eliminate corruption from the society, adding eliminating corruption from the country is the top priority of the present government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto is based on eradication of corruption and impartial accountability to purge society from this social evil.

" No nation can make progress and development without impartial accountability for which the government is taking all possible steps to curb corruption in all its forms and shapes at all levels".

Mahmood Khan said that meritocracy , rule of law, transparency and good governance were key elements to end corruption.

"We need individual as well as collective efforts to eradicate the scourge of corruption" , he said.

The CM lauded efforts of concerned departments in eradication of corruption from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress All From Government Top

Recent Stories

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite f ..

EGA signs three-year agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea to China’s Bosai ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO holds meeting with minorities

DPO holds meeting with minorities

1 minute ago
 NCWR starts series of film festival

NCWR starts series of film festival

1 minute ago
 Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Ali Muhamm ..

Govt committed to eliminate corruption: Ali Muhammad

1 minute ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contr ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contract, underscoring strong growt ..

17 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87475 cusecs water

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.