CM Mahmood Khan for collective efforts to eliminate corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan on Thursday said corruption is a major social evil that hampered national development and prosperity.

In a message on "International Anti-Corruption Day", he said the purpose of observing day at government level was to create awareness against corruption and it's negative effects on the society.

He stressed the need of collective efforts and responsibility to eliminate corruption from the society, adding eliminating corruption from the country is the top priority of the present government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto is based on eradication of corruption and impartial accountability to purge society from this social evil.

" No nation can make progress and development without impartial accountability for which the government is taking all possible steps to curb corruption in all its forms and shapes at all levels".

Mahmood Khan said that meritocracy , rule of law, transparency and good governance were key elements to end corruption.

"We need individual as well as collective efforts to eradicate the scourge of corruption" , he said.

The CM lauded efforts of concerned departments in eradication of corruption from the country.